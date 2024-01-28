Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 459 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $164.09. 8,800,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.