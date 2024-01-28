Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWF traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $315.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $318.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

