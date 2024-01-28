Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after buying an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.74. 390,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

