Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

