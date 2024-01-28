Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.58. 239,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $152.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

