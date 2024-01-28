Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,754 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $11.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $639.25. 2,410,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The firm has a market cap of $606.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.16 and its 200 day moving average is $563.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.20%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

