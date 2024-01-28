Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,193 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,609. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.47. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

