Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,013 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.45. The stock has a market cap of $378.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

