Sigma Planning Corp Sells 671 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.24. The stock had a trading volume of 634,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.