Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

