Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises approximately 2.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

