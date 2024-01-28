Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises approximately 2.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Price Performance
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAX
Baxter International Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.