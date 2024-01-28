Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Grows Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for 2.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. 265,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,061. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

