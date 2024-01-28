Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 105,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Avantor Stock Up 3.3 %

AVTR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 12,933,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

