Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 3,003 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 212,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 4,299,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,260. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

