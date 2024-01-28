Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

