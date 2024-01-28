Smithfield Trust Co Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.