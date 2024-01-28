Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 160 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

