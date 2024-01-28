Smithfield Trust Co Sells 8,688 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.12. 2,858,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average of $223.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $243.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.