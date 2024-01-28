Smithfield Trust Co Sells 947 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $46.26. 20,086,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.