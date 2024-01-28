Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.23. 1,763,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,721. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $318.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

