Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.18. The stock had a trading volume of 361,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

