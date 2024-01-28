Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,251,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $114,270,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,229,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.