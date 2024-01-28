Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after buying an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,083,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.20. 56,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $909.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

