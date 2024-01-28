Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 497,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.