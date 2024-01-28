Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $917,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $223,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,662. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

