Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,113 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,807. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.
In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
