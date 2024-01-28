Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

