Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.09. 9,929,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Motco boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

