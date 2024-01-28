SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,719. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

