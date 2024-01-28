SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.01. 5,064,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

