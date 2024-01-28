SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,142,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 251,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

