Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.72

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as low as $7.63. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 31,929 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
