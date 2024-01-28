Starfox Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $423.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,956,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

