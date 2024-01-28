Starfox Financial Services LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Starfox Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,264 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

