Starfox Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,092 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Schlumberger makes up 0.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Schlumberger by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.92. 9,172,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

