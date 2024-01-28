Syscoin Price Hits $0.13 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $93.00 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,084.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.06 or 0.00565708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00170601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

