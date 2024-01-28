Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

