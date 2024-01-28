Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.