Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

