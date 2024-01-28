The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,025,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

