The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.
Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,025,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
