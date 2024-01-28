The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 5.5% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

