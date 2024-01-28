The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

