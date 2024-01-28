The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.18.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

