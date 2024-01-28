Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Titan International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 193,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.17. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
