Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.91. The stock had a trading volume of 191,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,467. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

