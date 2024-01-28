Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. 5,010,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

