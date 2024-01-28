Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $824.92

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 824.92 ($10.48) and traded as high as GBX 879 ($11.17). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 870 ($11.05), with a volume of 8,459 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tracsis from GBX 1,390 ($17.66) to GBX 1,295 ($16.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £265.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 901.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 824.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Tracsis’s payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

