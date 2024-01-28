TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TriMas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TriMas by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriMas by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

