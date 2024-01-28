Trium Capital LLP Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,721,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.59. The stock had a trading volume of 706,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,256. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

