Trium Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 141,354 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,308,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBAI. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

